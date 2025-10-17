Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,860 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.