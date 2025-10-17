Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,712,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,248,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,927,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.