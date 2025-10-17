Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

