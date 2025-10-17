Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 60,563 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 60,563 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

