iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,663,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 39.2%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $206.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

