Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 22.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $363,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,014,737.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock valued at $202,904,731. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 5.5%

DDOG stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.93, a PEG ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

