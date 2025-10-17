Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 23,878 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $6,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 39.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,132,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 881,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $5,122,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $1,278,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Under Armour stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

