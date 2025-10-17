Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $232,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $866,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $442,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Guardant Health stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.53. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.16. This trade represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,549 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,121. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

