Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

