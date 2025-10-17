Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 654 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,874,000 after buying an additional 84,556 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,841,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.