Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.17 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

