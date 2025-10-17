Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $179.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $180.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

