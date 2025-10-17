Graver Capital Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Graver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 13.8% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 196,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $99.67 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

