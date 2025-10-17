Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 59,163 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,163 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $350,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $419.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.07.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

