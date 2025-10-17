Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Roth Capital has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.60.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 0.19. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

