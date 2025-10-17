Q4 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Raised by Roth Capital

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Zacks Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CTRA stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 106,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,053 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

