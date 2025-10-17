Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 62.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 546.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Buckle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $1,187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,013.44. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Shada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,890.48. The trade was a 26.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,030. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.