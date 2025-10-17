Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,157,405 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,066,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $416.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.