TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of TKO opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.76. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,373. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

