B. Riley Begins Coverage on FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FGNX has been the topic of several other reports. ThinkEquity began coverage on FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG Nexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FG Nexus Trading Down 6.0%

FG Nexus Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FGNX opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. FG Nexus has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

