HC Wainwright Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Strong-Buy

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,904 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 967,873 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 298,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 831,067 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

