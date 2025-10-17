Brad Brubaker Sells 27,580 Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $460,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 662,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,822.52. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 6th, Brad Brubaker sold 66,665 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $999,975.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Brad Brubaker sold 16,083 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $241,245.00.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 87.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 41.0% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 68.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

