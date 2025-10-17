ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged $IGHG Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $78.47 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

