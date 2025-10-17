Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

