Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SPLG opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

