New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6%

CL stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.