Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.2%

SHOP stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.