The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

