AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.