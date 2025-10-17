3,000 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:YETI opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.