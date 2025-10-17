Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

