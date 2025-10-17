Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF $FLSP Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

