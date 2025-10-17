Critical Analysis: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.37% 11.88% 5.28% La-Z-Boy 4.35% 11.34% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 1 1 0 2.00 La-Z-Boy 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MasterBrand and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.

MasterBrand currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. La-Z-Boy has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.79%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MasterBrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MasterBrand and La-Z-Boy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.61 $125.90 million $0.72 17.94 La-Z-Boy $2.11 billion 0.62 $99.56 million $2.19 14.51

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy. La-Z-Boy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats MasterBrand on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. The company also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. Its Corporate and Other segment sells the products through its website. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

