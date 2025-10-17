Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $196.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

