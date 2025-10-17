Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,418,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 713,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $714.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

