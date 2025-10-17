TFC Financial Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.