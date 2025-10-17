Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys A$67,500.00 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson purchased 500,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00.
Dateline Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.
Dateline Resources Company Profile
