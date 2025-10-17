Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,552 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $76,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

