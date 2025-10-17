Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 115,850 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.59% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $71,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,667,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $298.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

