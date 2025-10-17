Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $67,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.08.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,390. This represents a 95.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $481.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -194.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $488.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

