First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 target price on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

First Horizon Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 873.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

