CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases $36,933.54 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) Director John Reilly III purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $36,933.54. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,969,188 shares in the company, valued at $98,091,771.12. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $757.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.48.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.84%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CrossAmerica Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

