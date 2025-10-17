Georgia Erbez Sells 6,239 Shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) CFO Georgia Erbez sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $15,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,590. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.50. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1,922.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 32.6% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 12,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 154.0% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 321,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 195,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

