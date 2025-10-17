Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.