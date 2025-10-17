Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $24,080.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,880. This trade represents a 31.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Scott Bizily sold 2,407 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $19,256.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $471.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.93. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,629,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 417,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 663,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

