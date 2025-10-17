Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.59% of IDEX worth $78,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

NYSE IEX opened at $164.95 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

