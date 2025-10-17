Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at DA Davidson

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE:HI opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 32.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 74.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 239,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

