Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6%

Salesforce stock opened at $245.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.05. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $536,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,521,495. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.