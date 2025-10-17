NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMIT. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 473,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.