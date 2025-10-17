Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

WELL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

